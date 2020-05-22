Joe Biden’s “you ain’t black” comments are making the rounds, though you’d never know it if you were only paying attention to the media Old Guard. Or if you were watching his rapid response director’s Twitter feed.

Seriously, this is the Biden material that’s on Andrew Bates’ timeline today:

There are also a few tweets about Trump basically killing people by touting hydroxychloroquine.

Guess there are just some things that don’t merit a rapid response.

Ha! Maybe that’ll do the trick!

