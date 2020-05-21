If you’ve been paying attention to Twitter lately, you’ve probably seen the “My Plans vs. 2020” memes. There’ve been some really good ones.

The Democratic Governors Association figured they’d try to get in on the action, too. Here’s what their collective brain cells came up with:

my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/PunRwyWY0H — Democratic Governors (@DemGovs) May 20, 2020

Well, at least they tried.

Do… do… they know we can see this? https://t.co/NF2udikHN1 — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) May 21, 2020

You’re not very good at this. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) May 21, 2020

You guys are so, so bad at this — NiedsDeadGhost (@NiedsG) May 21, 2020

I'm not sure they understand how those things work. — Dennis (@spongeworthy2) May 21, 2020

You guys really have no idea what you're doing. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) May 21, 2020

Shhhh! 😳🤫 Don’t tell them. It’s much more entertaining if they just keep doing…whatever it is they’re doing. — ELLE (@JETBaby56) May 21, 2020

I’ve never seen such a bad meme. — Cart (@CyataJames1) May 21, 2020

Finish the phrase: The left ___________ ___________. — CasadeMartin (@MartinCasade) May 21, 2020

Yeah … that saying “the Left can’t meme”? It was tailor-made for the DGA.