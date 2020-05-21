At this point, no one really thinks that journalists don’t have biases just like the rest of us. But unlike the rest of us, journalists are getting paid in part to report the news without bias.

Keep that in mind when you watch this clip of Axios reporter Alexi McCammond:

.@Axios's @Alexi McCammond appears to endorse Biden on MSNBC: “We need a leader in this moment." pic.twitter.com/ZhroGcER0B — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 21, 2020

“We need a leader who can act as a leader in this moment.” Who isn’t Donald Trump. And did she mention how appealing Joe Biden is to so many voters?

Impossible. @CillizzaCNN told us that journalists don't pick sides. — Shane Styles (@shaner5000) May 21, 2020