Remember yesterday, when Nancy Pelosi oh-so-cleverly likened Donald Trump to a kid with dog poop on his shoes? Turns out she was only just getting started.

She had a little something brewing for Mitch McConnell, too.

If there are any children in the room, you might want to ask them to leave. Because this is pretty brutal:

Pelosi takes a jab at McConnell, who has ignored House Democrats' recent relief package: "We have the Heroes bill. Others say, he has the zeroes bill." — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) May 21, 2020

FATALITY!

Yaass Queen is slaying or something — Gary (@gfigg42) May 21, 2020

Did she laugh to herself and snort after this burn? pic.twitter.com/UX8bOb9gZS — Hooch (@barrelproven) May 21, 2020

I don’t see how Mitch comes back from this. He’s finished. https://t.co/pQCO986nbQ — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) May 21, 2020

It was nice knowing you, Mitch.

Welp, he had a good run. At least he's with Merrick now. — Levi Boshnack (@Boshnackttack1) May 21, 2020