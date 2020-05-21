Remember yesterday, when Nancy Pelosi oh-so-cleverly likened Donald Trump to a kid with dog poop on his shoes? Turns out she was only just getting started.
She had a little something brewing for Mitch McConnell, too.
If there are any children in the room, you might want to ask them to leave. Because this is pretty brutal:
Pelosi takes a jab at McConnell, who has ignored House Democrats' recent relief package:
"We have the Heroes bill. Others say, he has the zeroes bill."
— Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) May 21, 2020
FATALITY!
Yaass Queen is slaying or something
— Gary (@gfigg42) May 21, 2020
Did she laugh to herself and snort after this burn? pic.twitter.com/UX8bOb9gZS
— Hooch (@barrelproven) May 21, 2020
I don’t see how Mitch comes back from this. He’s finished. https://t.co/pQCO986nbQ
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) May 21, 2020
It was nice knowing you, Mitch.
Welp, he had a good run. At least he's with Merrick now.
— Levi Boshnack (@Boshnackttack1) May 21, 2020
rip Cocaine Mitch
🖤
— Jerry Bohl, Jr. (@jr_bohl) May 21, 2020