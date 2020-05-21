We know that the Washington Post (and plenty of others) has been pushing hard for Stacey Abrams, but it seems that Joe Biden may have had someone else in mind for his running mate:

News: Sen. @amyklobuchar has officially been asked by @JoeBiden to undergo vetting to be considered for his VP, sources tell @CBSNews. — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) May 21, 2020

So? Is Amy Klobuchar really the one?

It's Klobbering time — Phil (@philllosoraptor) May 21, 2020

Hope Joe’s wearing chain mail under his suit …

It's going to be glorious watching Biden select someone not named Stacey Abrams as his VP. So many people are going to be so so mad. — RBe (@RBPundit) May 21, 2020

Just furious.

https://twitter.com/heyJRoxie/status/1263554497743380481

I mean. That would actually be it for me. I wouldn’t vote. https://t.co/Rw0Hd6jHCT — Rob Hoffman (@Rob_Hoffman) May 21, 2020

Mmm … straight into our veins.