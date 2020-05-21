It’s such a tragedy that CNN waited until after Barack Obama had left office to hire the best chyron writers. Can you imagine if there’d been a chyron like this back when Obama was president?

See what they did there?

Could have saved thousands more if China would have been honest with the world — Larry Adams (@lwa58) May 21, 2020

Yes, but CNN can’t point that out. Not after all the ChiCom fluffing they’ve done.

These chyron writers are high on their own farts at this point https://t.co/v1rwPLGqCe — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 21, 2020

The aroma is intoxicating.

Chyron: TRUMP SPEAKS AS [INSERT UNRELATED HEADLINE THAT IS INTENDED TO MAKE TRUMP LOOK BAD] — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 21, 2020