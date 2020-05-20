We’re starting to wonder what it is, exactly, that Oliver Darcy does for CNN. It really seems like the guy does nothing all day but keep tabs on Fox News.

He’s at it again today:

First of all:

Fox News has has quite a bit of COVID19 coverage. In fact, while most of the media were busy downplaying the threat posed by COVID19, Fox News host Tucker Carlson was doing the opposite.

But aside from that, there’s also the fact that Oliver Darcy is, well, Oliver Darcy. And he’s really in no position to be lecturing Fox News on prioritizing “conspiracies” over Real News, Mr. President:

You work for CNN, Oliver.

