We’re starting to wonder what it is, exactly, that Oliver Darcy does for CNN. It really seems like the guy does nothing all day but keep tabs on Fox News.

He’s at it again today:

one continues to be unlike the others pic.twitter.com/JoJ70A6RJC — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 20, 2020

It's pretty nuts that we are living through what is widely considered to be one of the biggest stories in a generation and Fox is brazenly just putting it on the back burner so it can push its deep-state conspiracies instead. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 20, 2020

First of all:

Oliver is flat out lying. https://t.co/lSGi0wrq4I — HouseRepEEE (@EEElverhoy) May 20, 2020

Fox News has has quite a bit of COVID19 coverage. In fact, while most of the media were busy downplaying the threat posed by COVID19, Fox News host Tucker Carlson was doing the opposite.

But aside from that, there’s also the fact that Oliver Darcy is, well, Oliver Darcy. And he’s really in no position to be lecturing Fox News on prioritizing “conspiracies” over Real News, Mr. President:

You work for CNN. — TwoPiece (@twopiece55) May 20, 2020

You work for CNN, Oliver.

Pretty startling that Coumo's terrible decisions have cause a widespread outbreaks, but CNN says nothing. Maybe you guys could start up some more russiagate stories for old times sake — Tyler Durden (@TylerDu82882011) May 20, 2020

A conspiracy like Russia collusion that your network aired 24/7 for the last 3 years? — NDfan1988 (@NDfanLouHoltz) May 20, 2020