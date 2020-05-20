In case you missed it, CNN host and amateur physician Chris Cuomo recently mocked Donald Trump after Trump said he’s been taking hydroxychloroquine for the past few weeks as a prophylactic measure.
The thing is, Cuomo wasn’t really in any position to mock as far as that was concerned:
CNN’s @ChrisCuomo mocked Trump yesterday for using chloroquine as a preventive treatment for Covid-19.
As it turns out, he used a synthetic derivative of chloroquine in his own corona treatment regimen according to his wife’s blog posts.
I can't think of a more unserious person in the media than Chris Cuomo on top of him lying about breaking quarantine and staging a dramatic exit from his basement.https://t.co/GrC0ENAQpK
You think that’s funny? Wait’ll you see what Kayleigh McEnany did to Cuomo today.
HOLYYYYYYYYY @PressSec just ENDED Chris Cuomo's entire career.
We’re not sure Cuomo’s entire career is over, but it’s at least on temporary life support.
Watch:
.@PressSec calls out @ChrisCuomo for criticizing Trump for taking hydroxychloroquine, an FDA approved drug, while Cuomo himself took a "less safe version" of hydroxychloroquine to treat his case of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/zqMEU65RvP
This takedown of Chris Cuomo is one for the record books:@PressSec exposes that Cuomo is a complete hypocrite for going after Trump's use of hydroxychloroquine when Cuomo himself took a LESS SAFE version of the drug after he tested positive for COVID-19.
🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/PHVjP3SR0A
Damn. She’s not playin’ around.
Kayleigh McEnany is smashing it
Holy moly…..whatever trumps press secretary get a paid, it isn't enough. She just burned Cuomo to the ground.
Nuked from orbit
RIP Fredo.
Update:
Wait, what? Here’s how Chris Cuomo purportedly got his hands on the ‘less safe version’ of hydroxychloroquine [screenshots] https://t.co/Nb1oM0epeN
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 20, 2020