In case you missed it, CNN host and amateur physician Chris Cuomo recently mocked Donald Trump after Trump said he’s been taking hydroxychloroquine for the past few weeks as a prophylactic measure.

The thing is, Cuomo wasn’t really in any position to mock as far as that was concerned:

Derp.

Trending

You think that’s funny? Wait’ll you see what Kayleigh McEnany did to Cuomo today.

We’re not sure Cuomo’s entire career is over, but it’s at least on temporary life support.

Watch:

Damn. She’s not playin’ around.

***

Update:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew Cuomochris cuomocoronavirusCOVID19hydroxychloroquineKayleigh McEnanyquinine