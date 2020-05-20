At this afternoon’s White House press briefing, Kayleigh McEnany made CNN’s Chris Cuomo take his medicine, so to speak, when she called him out for mocking Donald Trump for saying he’s been taking hydroxychloroquine while purportedly having taken quinine himself — quinine his wife says she got from an “energy medicine physician” who’s been making it in her lab for 40 years.

Well, for what it’s worth, PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor — stunning and brave firefighter that she is — has graciously taken it upon herself to defend Chris Cuomo’s honor:

WH Press Sec Kayleigh McEnany says CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo took a "less safe" version of hydroxychloroquine than the one Pres Trump is taking as she criticizes Cuomo. Note: Cuomo had the coronavirus. Trump continues to say he has tested negative for the virus repeatedly. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 20, 2020

Yamiche just loves to make “notes,” doesn’t she?

Isn’t that a violation of @ChrisCuomo HIPPA rights? — MysticalCJ (@mysticalcj) May 20, 2020

It’s “HIPAA,” and no.

So she has details about a citizen’s private health care – and is sharing them with the entire country? — Marite Rodriguez (@MariteRodz) May 20, 2020

Actually, it was Chris Cuomo’s own wife who decided to share them with the entire country. The entire world, even. She was pretty proud of it, too.

In any event, while we admire Yamiche’s attempt to shift the spotlight off of Chris Cuomo, we can’t just sit here and let her think her efforts paid off.

Which completely missed the point of her comments, but of course you knew that, Yamiche. https://t.co/ThVj9oAZ10 — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) May 20, 2020

Of course she knew that. She’s just counting on her followers not to care.

