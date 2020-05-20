At this afternoon’s White House press briefing, Kayleigh McEnany made CNN’s Chris Cuomo take his medicine, so to speak, when she called him out for mocking Donald Trump for saying he’s been taking hydroxychloroquine while purportedly having taken quinine himself — quinine his wife says she got from an “energy medicine physician” who’s been making it in her lab for 40 years.

Well, for what it’s worth, PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor — stunning and brave firefighter that she is — has graciously taken it upon herself to defend Chris Cuomo’s honor:

Yamiche just loves to make “notes,” doesn’t she?

It’s “HIPAA,” and no.

Actually, it was Chris Cuomo’s own wife who decided to share them with the entire country. The entire world, even. She was pretty proud of it, too.

In any event, while we admire Yamiche’s attempt to shift the spotlight off of Chris Cuomo, we can’t just sit here and let her think her efforts paid off.

Of course she knew that. She’s just counting on her followers not to care.

