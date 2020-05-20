Earlier this week, Nancy Pelosi told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that Donald Trump probably shouldn’t be taking hydroxychloroquine because he’s “morbidly obese”:
Speaker Pelosi says that President @realDonaldTrump should not take Hydroxychloroquine because he is "morbidly obese." pic.twitter.com/2a1XDw1Gvg
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 19, 2020
Some people might look at that as fat-shaming. But let Nancy be clear: she wasn’t fat-shaming Trump at all. She was just “being factual in a very sympathetic way”:
.@SpeakerPelosi on calling President Trump morbidly obese: "I gave him a dose of his own medicine…I was only quoting what doctors had said about him so I was being factual in a very sympathetic way."
Full video here: https://t.co/g5dBMyAivb pic.twitter.com/Tsgyz80Q8H
— CSPAN (@cspan) May 20, 2020
She was only trying to be factual, you guys! And also give “him a dose of his own medicine.”
You can see this bizarre rhetorical maneuver all the time in public discourse: Here's a brazen insult, high-five supporters, then insist it wasn't an insult but good-faith sympathy. https://t.co/3Y1HpcbStT
— Jim McCarthy (@JMacNYC) May 20, 2020
It’s OK when Democrats do it. That (D) is magic, you know.
So Pelosi thinks it's humorous to fat shame people? https://t.co/I1uYzvaQav
— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) May 20, 2020
Justifying body shaming 👌🏼
— ♓️Erin🌱 (@ErinWitt942) May 20, 2020
The women leading the supposed “Party of Science” is not quoting what a doctor said about the US President.
Also, when Trump goes lower, you don’t have to beat him into the sewer.
— kaitlin, not one of biden’s calendar models (@thefactualprep) May 20, 2020
