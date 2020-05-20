Earlier this week, Nancy Pelosi told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that Donald Trump probably shouldn’t be taking hydroxychloroquine because he’s “morbidly obese”:

Some people might look at that as fat-shaming. But let Nancy be clear: she wasn’t fat-shaming Trump at all. She was just “being factual in a very sympathetic way”:

Trending

She was only trying to be factual, you guys! And also give “him a dose of his own medicine.”

It’s OK when Democrats do it. That (D) is magic, you know.

***

Related:

Nancy Pelosi teaches Donald Trump a thing or two about manners with a clever and sophisticated dog poop analogy

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: "humor"Donald Trumpmorbidly obeseNancy Pelosi