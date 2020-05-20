Donald Trump is such a man-child, you know? Always throwing base insults around at anyone who questions him or doesn’t lavish him with enough praise.

Contrast that with Nancy Pelosi, who always takes the high road and keeps things professional:

Speaker Pelosi on President Trump: “It's like a child who comes in with mud on their pants…He comes in with doggy doo on his shoes and everybody who works with him has that on their shoes, too, for a very long time to come."pic.twitter.com/ksP5Ovg1vi — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 20, 2020

Gotta love Nancy’s righteous indignation over Trump’s “comments about women” after likening him to a kid with dog poop on his shoes.

Way to elevate that political discourse, Nancy. — Wes Walker (@Republicanuck) May 20, 2020

Worth noting:

If he walked around in your district, that ain't "doggy doo." — Lisa Page's Last Glass of Wine (@WeezieBenobi) May 20, 2020

If anyone knows anything about poo it’s this lady. Her district is covered in it. — KdHd (@kdhd2019) May 20, 2020

***

