Since former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper dropped out of the Democratic presidential race, he’s got more time to run for the U.S. Senate against Republican Cory Gardner.
And practice his sweet basketball skills, apparently:
he really thought he did something here
pic.twitter.com/Dgm6VQinoj
— HARD FACTOR (@HardFactorNews) May 20, 2020
This man embarrassed his son for a campaign ad and I’m crying pic.twitter.com/cRtsg6aApN
— Anthony Raia (@anthony_raia) May 20, 2020
We’re assuming his son was in on it. But to be fair, his son should also probably be used to being embarrassed by him.
John Hickenhooper https://t.co/x77RoVE1tH
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) May 20, 2020
Trending
- 'Gloves off'! Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis drops massive mic on the media for predicting his state's imminent collapse from COVID19 [video]
- 'The plot thickens'! Susan Rice's reported admission about who directed her to write the infamous Jan. 20, 2017 email to herself might be making certain people squirm
Badum-CH!
nah, fr this ad sucks
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) May 20, 2020
Holy Toledo that's bad.
— Regs (@r3gulations) May 20, 2020
— Jay Zario (@JayZario) May 20, 2020
— Anthony (@PhinsTweets) May 20, 2020
He's such a tool. 🤦 pic.twitter.com/73PgZVPkUL
— Erma Gurd 🇺🇸🇬🇷 (@LuckyGreekGirl) May 20, 2020
He really is.