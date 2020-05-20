Remember when Florida was all set to become America’s COVID19 coffin thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ reckless approach to the crisis?
Well, as it turns out, Florida’s actually doing pretty damn well. And DeSantis has got some things to say to all the doomsayers who cast doubt on his leadership and competence:
Good stuff from DeSantis here. pic.twitter.com/ESvo6Pb1uw
— neontaster (@neontaster) May 20, 2020
Gov. DeSantis explodes on the media for their unfair coverage of his state’s handling of coronavirus.
Worth every second. pic.twitter.com/Cle6nvZN5X
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 20, 2020
Florida @GovRonDeSantis just went off on the media coronavirus fearmongering & criticism of his state. Boom! Enjoy: pic.twitter.com/p8HtpkhrHM
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 20, 2020
We did enjoy that. Very much.
DeSantis unleashes, and for good reason https://t.co/DARzeEZAC5
— Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) May 20, 2020
— ConservativeBlackMan 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@NevilleD35) May 20, 2020
Gloves off … love it
— MJ (@Iwnt2bREformed) May 20, 2020
— This is not real. (@serafin_josh) May 20, 2020
All the balls are busted. https://t.co/6OSJlnKeCd
— Dr. Kankokage (@kankokage) May 20, 2020
"Wait two weeks, Florida’s going to be next. Just like Italy, wait two weeks. Well hell we’re eight weeks away from that and it hasn’t happened."
The come-at-me-bro open-arms gesture is icing on the cake. https://t.co/QnEZZ6mp21
— Jay (@OneFineJay) May 20, 2020
Excellent. Nobody can deny the tremendous job Florida did. https://t.co/9WsNvhuNmO
— HouseRepEEE (@EEElverhoy) May 20, 2020
DeSantis is outright pissed, and he should be.
— FlorbFnarb (@FlorbFnarb) May 20, 2020
And @GovRonDeSantis was ABSOLUTELY justified. The same media that trashed his response lavished praise upon Cuomo — whose disastrous nursing home management drove his state's fatality rate. DeSantis and Kemp (and others!) are owed apologies. https://t.co/vE9rsTIwpL
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 20, 2020
My man, @RonDeSantisFL this is how you handle the media! Way to go! #ampFW https://t.co/fiq6h5LvpA
— Noah Wall (@NoahWWall) May 20, 2020
Don’t mess with Ron Desantis..pic.twitter.com/1qxdeBakB6
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) May 20, 2020
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 20, 2020
