Remember when Florida was all set to become America’s COVID19 coffin thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ reckless approach to the crisis?

Well, as it turns out, Florida’s actually doing pretty damn well. And DeSantis has got some things to say to all the doomsayers who cast doubt on his leadership and competence:

We did enjoy that. Very much.

