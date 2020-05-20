Every once in a while, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes has a take that’s not completely terrible.

This … is not one of those times:

Ahem:

Gaslighting is right. Chris would like his followers to get the impression that he, unlike Republicans, has been concerned about elderly deaths from COVID19 in nursing homes from the get-go.

That’s … not the case:

So basically, Chris is just a poseur and a fraud. And effectively an apologist for Andrew Cuomo.

All of this raises an important exit question:

