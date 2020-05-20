Every once in a while, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes has a take that’s not completely terrible.
This … is not one of those times:
The party of "OBAMA DEATH PANELS WILL INVOLTUNARILY EUTHANIZE YOUR GRANDPARENTS" is now embracing the positon that "Well, a lot of the folks dying from this are seniors in nursing homes so it doesn't really count."
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) May 19, 2020
Chris Hayes lies to further a narrative.
He says that it's the GOP embracing "vulnerable people are going to die from this virus no matter what you do." Whereas that was literally said by Gov. Cuomo, D-NY.
This is 100% gaslighting. https://t.co/BiD5TZRGpx
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 20, 2020
Ahem:
— Sean Medlock (@Sean_Medlock) May 20, 2020
Gaslighting is right. Chris would like his followers to get the impression that he, unlike Republicans, has been concerned about elderly deaths from COVID19 in nursing homes from the get-go.
That’s … not the case:
Area man extremely concerned about nursing home crisis. pic.twitter.com/sK89nDyHhv
— neontaster (@neontaster) May 20, 2020
So basically, Chris is just a poseur and a fraud. And effectively an apologist for Andrew Cuomo.
Are you talikjng about Andrew Cuomo?
— Seventh Son (@JeffEpps16) May 20, 2020
Who is saying that? Governor Cuomo maybe but I don’t think he was a “death panel” guy.
— Allen Covert (@THATAllenCovert) May 20, 2020
That’s Cuomo’s position. Which party is he in?
— stock 🐟⭕️⚡️💀🌹 (@_mattstock_) May 20, 2020
Isn't that the Cuomo Rule ???
— RALPH KERN (Vetus reprobi simus) (@7wolfman_kern) May 20, 2020
Cuomo is a Republican now? That's a problem for me
— Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) May 20, 2020
Yes. Andrew Cuomo and Ezekiel Emanuel are both Democrats, and both with the usual democrat disregard and disrespect for the lives of people they don’t personally cherish.
— Justona Moore (@Ruavoteslav1) May 19, 2020
Dude… you have LITERALLY praised the guy who forced nursing homes to take #COVID19 + patients killing 1000’s of elderly New Yorkers! https://t.co/UXzfvhicSr
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 20, 2020
DeSantis did a good job of protecting seniors in nursing homes, by moving COVID patients out. He's being demonized.
Cuomo did a horrible job of protecting seniors by requiring COVID patients to be sent back to nursing homes. He's being lionized. https://t.co/bBCPmIWv02
— Mo Mo (@molratty) May 20, 2020
All of this raises an important exit question:
Does journalism make you immoral or do you start that way?
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 20, 2020