In a scathing letter yesterday, Donald Trump tore into the WHO and Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus:
This is the letter sent to Dr. Tedros of the World Health Organization. It is self-explanatory! pic.twitter.com/pF2kzPUpDv
â€” Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020
And the New York Times is on it.Â In their own special way, of course:
Just some straight objective journalisming from the NYT pic.twitter.com/6uvoCDYi7f
â€” Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 19, 2020
More:
President Trump threatened to permanently cut off all funds to the World Health Organization Monday night, a dramatic escalation of his repeated attempts to deflect blame for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 90,000 people in the United States during the past several months.
In a late-night,Â four-page letterÂ to the director general of the W.H.O., Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Mr. Trump accused the global health group of failing to act quickly and aggressively enough against the virus in its early days, in effect denouncing the organization for the very missteps and failures that have been leveled at him and his administration.
The Times goes on to point out Donald Trumpâ€™s missteps in handling the COVID19 crisis in its earlier days, conveniently ignoring the fact that the World Health Organization â€” whose job it is to be on top of global pandemics â€” shirked their responsibility repeatedly in order to crawl up Chinaâ€™s backside. The Trump administration has not been flawless in their handling of the COVID19 crisis, but the WHO is guilty of far worse.
And the New York Times, also up Chinaâ€™s backside, will never admit that.