In a late-night,Â four-page letterÂ to the director general of the W.H.O., Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Mr. Trump accused the global health group of failing to act quickly and aggressively enough against the virus in its early days, in effect denouncing the organization for the very missteps and failures that have been leveled at him and his administration.

The Times goes on to point out Donald Trumpâ€™s missteps in handling the COVID19 crisis in its earlier days, conveniently ignoring the fact that the World Health Organization â€” whose job it is to be on top of global pandemics â€” shirked their responsibility repeatedly in order to crawl up Chinaâ€™s backside. The Trump administration has not been flawless in their handling of the COVID19 crisis, but the WHO is guilty of far worse.

And the New York Times, also up Chinaâ€™s backside, will never admit that.