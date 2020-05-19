Over the weekend, Donald Trump urged Mitch McConnell to stop dragging his feet and take action to investigate “Obamagate” and hold Obama administration officials accountable for their roles:

Mitch, I love you, but this is 100% true. Time is running out. Get tough and move quickly, or it will be too late. The Dems are vicious, but got caught. They MUST pay a big price for what they have done to our Country. Don’t let them get away with this! @LindseyGrahamSC https://t.co/PplfqTJdHc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2020

It took a few days, but Trump’s urging seems to have worked:

#BREAKING: Sen. Mitch McConnell: "Senate Republicans are taking steps to issue new subpoenas to a wide variety of Obama Administration officials." https://t.co/61CZraQnBb pic.twitter.com/BS8mEP9NCo — The Hill (@thehill) May 19, 2020

So there you have it.

Cocaine Mitch got the Trump message. https://t.co/9uZqd6Op89 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 19, 2020

So now we know who *can* mess with Cocaine Mitch. — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) May 19, 2020

Heh.

In any event, stay tuned. This could get interesting.