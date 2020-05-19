MSNBCâ€™s Stephanie Ruhle recently spoke with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, where she confronted him quite forcefully about his culpability in nursing home COVID19 deaths.

Just kidding! Ruhle, apparently mesmerized by Cuomoâ€™s song-and-dance routine, didnâ€™t hold him accountable and instead let him rewrite history:

Cuomo actually got away with this answer. Then again, it was MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/yGXYkudbHa â€” Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) May 19, 2020

What are Andrew Cuomoâ€™s greatest weaknesses? That he tries too hard? That he cares too much?

He's really going to blame the nursing homes?? What an arrogant prick. HIS policy is responsible for those deaths. â€” Ashley Gregory (@AshleyGregory00) May 19, 2020

He cared so much he didnâ€™t even think to clean or shut down subways until early may. â€” alex (@AlexinND) May 19, 2020

He is so full of itâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/xmyXHQZpv6 â€” Carolina Cowboys!âœ­ (@ErynneGo29) May 19, 2020

Something else he has in common with his brother.