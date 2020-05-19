We’d like to think that China will suffer at least some long-term consequences for their role in the COVID19 crisis, but if they do, it sure as hell won’t be thanks to our media.

NBC News senior international correspondent Keir Simmons spoke with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace today about Donald Trump’s letter to the World Health Organization, in which he threatened to permanently freeze funding to the WHO and withdraw the U.S.’s membership. Simmons seems to think that Trump has demonstrated a glaring lack of leadership, unlike, say, Xi Jinping:

MSNBC’s @KeirSimmons on the WHO: “China really seemed to do the diplomacy better than America, at this stage, where President XI steps up and gives an address — we didn’t know he was going to do that, until hours before. And kind of steals the limelight." pic.twitter.com/uUWPmYVov2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 19, 2020

This isn’t Simmons’ first foray into propping up the ChiComs at America’s expense … and it likely won’t be his last.

What in the actual eff❓ — KRenner (@KRenner2) May 19, 2020

That’s a, um, colorful way of putting it … but it’s pretty accurate.

Thank you. Chairman Xi awards you one social point. pic.twitter.com/3pG24qRQTm — TW Beckett – A Father's Journey (@TW_Beckett) May 19, 2020

This is Chinese Communist Party propaganda. https://t.co/EkyET3TBrf — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 19, 2020

Our news media, again choosing China over America https://t.co/kGygfiBJIC — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 19, 2020

They're not even trying to hide it anymore. — Phil Elliott (@NDallas87) May 19, 2020

Were they ever, really?

***

