Guess it’s a slow news day at CNN, because here’s Oliver Darcy’s biggest scoop of the day:

CNN banner: "TRUMP ESCALATES DISTRACTION, DECEPTION, LIES AS DEATHS SOAR" — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 19, 2020

Real News, Mr. President!

All caps is good enough for Oliver.

Oliver is reduced to reporting on what the chyron intern typed out today. https://t.co/hgpXNNKhJz — neontaster (@neontaster) May 19, 2020

It’s important to keep busy.

Darcy has to tell us what the banner is on his own network because no one outside of airports watches CNN. — The Cocaine Bear (@KyCocaineBear) May 19, 2020

Good point!

I thought that you only watched Fox News. — K. Walker (@TheMrsKnowItAll) May 19, 2020

Oliver’s just full of surprises.

It's so hard to keep up with these parody accounts! — S Metcalfe (@saml163) May 19, 2020