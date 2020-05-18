In case you missed it, New York Times media columnist Ben Smith has been busy ruffling feathers with a new piece on Ronan Farrow that calls his journalistic credibility into question:

Yikes:

Quite a shift in tone when it comes to MSM coverage of Farrow …

Trending

Regardless of what you may think of Farrow’s reporting (there’s no doubt he blew it big-time on the Deborah Ramirez thing), #MeToo pioneer Rose McGowan is clearly siding against Ben Smith and the New York Times. As she sees it, Smith (and the Times, by extension) has a vested interest in destroying Farrow’s reputation:

Smith is no longer with BuzzFeed, but McGowan apparently believes that he’s still loyal to BuzzFeed and therefore would still have a reason to discredit Farrow, given NBC’s concerted effort to bury Farrow’s reporting on Harvey Weinstein as well as alleged sexual predation among prominent NBC personalities like Matt Lauer.

Or not.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #MeTooben smithbuzzfeedNBCUniversalRonan FarrowRose McGowan