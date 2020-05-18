California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been whining quite a lot lately about not getting enough federal money for COVID19 relief, despite raking in a $15 billion-plus haul from the CARES Act.

His outstretched hand doesn’t appear to be making much headway, so he’s taking things up a notch:

Newsom says first responders would be first ones laid off if states don't get federal assistance https://t.co/fYZsAHSdZT pic.twitter.com/wmT6XO99Ci — The Hill (@thehill) May 18, 2020

More from The Hill:

Newsom, along with governors across the country, have said they need the federal aid to help fund many of the frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic including healthcare workers and police. “I hope they’ll consider this next time they want to salute and celebrate our first responders … consider the fact that they will be the first ones laid off by cities and counties,” Newsom said. “This is not a red issue or a blue issue. This is impacting every state in America,” Newsom added.

Watch (starts around the 1:00 mark):

CA Gov. @GavinNewsom says his state’s budget deficit is directly related to the coronavirus pandemic and federal funding should not be looked at as charity, “when it’s fundamental purpose of government is to protect people’s safety and to protect their well-being.” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/9XpDngudxV — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) May 17, 2020

Why would first responders be the first people on the chopping block, Gov. Newsom?

Why would they be the first to be laid off? — Kelley A Lynch (@KelleyALynch1) May 18, 2020

Inquiring minds want to know.

Just today, California launched a $75 million program to give cash to illegal immigrants. Perhaps start saving money there before laying off police officers and firefighters? https://t.co/QByPlDZEJO — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) May 18, 2020

Newsom does this every year. Hold education and first responders hostage so people will vote for the tax increases. Meanwhile that black hole of a "high speed rail" just keeps vacuuming up budget dollars in perpetuity. https://t.co/Aee7kAcqrq — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) May 18, 2020

And there it is again 👆 always with the teachers, cops and fireman threat. Cause literally nothing else can be cut lol 😂 — Steve Maynard (@tides8) May 18, 2020

So, Newsom’s really going with this, huh?

Curious, that sounds like a extortion demand. — Torcer (@TorcerT) May 18, 2020

He is holding the population of California hostage to extort money from Washington. — Kung Fu Koala (@kung_fu_koala) May 18, 2020

All in a day’s work.