Donald Trump has just made this Monday a little more exciting:

BREAKING: @realDonaldTrump just revealed that he is taking Hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis against COVID-19 — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) May 18, 2020

President Trump just announced he's taking hydroxychloroquine. "I take it." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 18, 2020

"I'm taking hydroxychloroquine," President Trump reveals. — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) May 18, 2020

🚨 Pres. Trump says he's been taking hydroxychloroquine, as a "preventative," as of "a couple weeks ago." Says he approached the WH dcotor: "I'd like it. I'd like to take it." 🚨 — Kayla Tausche (@kaylatausche) May 18, 2020

Watch:

Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine? Welp, there goes the news cycle.

Stay tuned for this, we guess:

Everyone claiming that it kills people should be super happy with this news, right? https://t.co/sMgg18JRHl — Mo Mo (@molratty) May 18, 2020