Donald Trump has just made this Monday a little more exciting:
BREAKING: @realDonaldTrump just revealed that he is taking Hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis against COVID-19
— John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) May 18, 2020
President Trump just announced he's taking hydroxychloroquine. "I take it."
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 18, 2020
"I'm taking hydroxychloroquine," President Trump reveals.
— Steve Holland (@steveholland1) May 18, 2020
🚨 Pres. Trump says he's been taking hydroxychloroquine, as a "preventative," as of "a couple weeks ago."
Says he approached the WH dcotor: "I'd like it. I'd like to take it." 🚨
— Kayla Tausche (@kaylatausche) May 18, 2020
Watch:
#BREAKING: @realDonaldTrump reveals he's taking hydroxychloriquine preventatively. pic.twitter.com/7y6GiYUFdo
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 18, 2020
Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine? Welp, there goes the news cycle.
Oh boy. https://t.co/2yqi7V8xDo
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) May 18, 2020
¯_(ツ)_/¯. https://t.co/mfCPk9HSuZ
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 18, 2020
Stay tuned for this, we guess:
Everyone claiming that it kills people should be super happy with this news, right? https://t.co/sMgg18JRHl
— Mo Mo (@molratty) May 18, 2020
It appears as though Trump has been ingesting fish tank cleaner for weeks now. – thing the left hopes is true.
— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 18, 2020