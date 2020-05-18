The struggle is all too real for disgraced ex-Rep. Katie Hill, who’s had to sit by and watch her seat flip back to the GOP. But don’t take our word for it; let her tell you:

Let’s be clear. My ex gave nonconsenual nude pics of me to the ppl who wanted this seat- people who were backing Garcia when he was my opponent. They gave those pics to the press. I resigned. I take full responsibility for my mistakes, but this Republican win is no coincidence. — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) May 18, 2020

“I take full responsibility for my mistakes” … but it’s all RedState and the GOP’s fault.

To @christyforca25, @housedemocrats, #CA25, my former staff & everyone who worked so hard to flip this seat, I’m so sorry. I know I let you down, and I reflect on my role in it all everyday. Know that I’m here, ready to work. Let’s take this seat back in Nov – #CA25 deserves it — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) May 18, 2020

We’re in awe of her persistence despite all the difficulties she’s faced.

