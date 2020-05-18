Not that anyone was asking, but Florida Democratic Rep. Val Demings has some thoughts about why Republicans are putting so much of the onus on China for the COVID19 crisis:
The GOP is trying to make this all about China because they know that otherwise it's about the president and his failure to protect us.
Or — just hear us out, Val — it’s because this is all ultimately China’s fault.
NARRATOR: The pandemic is literally all about China. Because that where it started and was allowed to spread across the planet because the Chinese Government tried to cover it up. https://t.co/YP1UxofuVL
The Democrats are trying to make this all about Trump because they know that otherwise it's about the Chinese and their failure to act responsibly.
It came from China.
The CCP tried to cover it up.
The GOP is correct.
Pay attention, this material is testable!
China must love you
Very good CCP shill! Many social credits for you pic.twitter.com/N6ypzob0FD
We're the CCP and we endorse this nonsense
