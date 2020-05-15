Call off the dogs, everybody. When it comes to Tara Reade’s allegations against Joe Biden, there’s nothing to see there. How do we know? Well, PBS spoke to 74 (out of nearly 200) former Biden staffers — 62 of whom are women — and basically they all said he’s a great guy who just gets a little touchy-feely with women but doesn’t mean any harm.

Welp, there you have it.

But it changes everything for Jennifer Rubin. Or, rather, it’s enough to reassure her that she’s been right all along in pushing Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee in order to conserve conservatism:

Of course she does. She needs us to be done here.

And we even need PBS to tell us that’s true.

