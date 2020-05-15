Call off the dogs, everybody. When it comes to Tara Reade’s allegations against Joe Biden, there’s nothing to see there. How do we know? Well, PBS spoke to 74 (out of nearly 200) former Biden staffers — 62 of whom are women — and basically they all said he’s a great guy who just gets a little touchy-feely with women but doesn’t mean any harm.

NEW: We spoke to 74 former Joe Biden staffers, most of whom were women, to get a broader picture of: • his behavior toward women throughout his career

• how they see Tara Reade’s allegation

• whether there was evidence of a larger pattern https://t.co/5byAcEMEdX — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) May 15, 2020

The people we spoke with described largely positive and gratifying experiences working for Joe Biden, painting a picture of someone who was ahead of his time in empowering women in the workplace. But…https://t.co/5byAcEMEdX — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) May 15, 2020

…Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, had blindspots — which he himself has publicly acknowledged — when it came to how his interactions with women in public could make them uncomfortable. Read more from @LisaDNews and @DanielBush. https://t.co/5byAcEMEdX — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) May 15, 2020

Welp, there you have it.

Remember that time PBS did that piece interviewing all the law clerks for Kavanaugh? https://t.co/XBoSSmDIAy — Martial McWuhan (@vermontaigne) May 15, 2020

“I didn’t murder most of the people I met so theres no way I murdered that guy.” — Chris (@Cattleman_Chris) May 15, 2020

Stunning how standards change and how far out of the way media outlets will go to sway the court of public opinion for Democrats. https://t.co/1PTznK1KDv — David Edward 💤 (@_David_Edward) May 15, 2020

But it changes everything for Jennifer Rubin. Or, rather, it’s enough to reassure her that she’s been right all along in pushing Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee in order to conserve conservatism:

I think we are done here https://t.co/c3n7XbvJDJ — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) May 15, 2020

Of course she does. She needs us to be done here.

Biden staffer: That’s not the Joe Biden I know. Jennifer Rubin: See? Told you Tara Reade is a liar. https://t.co/qK6OhtVKR2 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) May 15, 2020

lol nope, ya crazy lunatic https://t.co/alCOJwXnhg — kaitlin, not one of biden’s calendar models (@thefactualprep) May 15, 2020

You are honestly not a very smart person — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 15, 2020

And we even need PBS to tell us that’s true.