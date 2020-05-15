Joe Biden’s senior adviser Symone D. Sanders has come a long way, baby. At least when it comes to believing women who allege that they are victims of sexual assault:

Why does @SymoneDSanders think Tara Reade is a liar but thought Christine Blasey Ford was telling the truth? pic.twitter.com/Cl0TCQWlIE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 15, 2020

Well, Tara Reade is accusing Biden while Christine Blasey Ford accused Brett Kavanaugh. What’s the difference between those two me— ohhhhhh.

From Symone Sanders: a perfect demonstration of the Democratic #MeToo double standard.pic.twitter.com/CF7cEUswsm — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 15, 2020

Textbook.

Biden: Dishonest women deserve to be heard and have their completely false stories taken seriously https://t.co/VuxYjWxlPp — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 15, 2020

L.O.L. They're reaching so hard to say, "this is different!" It ain't. — A.Z. (@LA2slc) May 15, 2020

We’ve said it before, but it bears repeating: We do not know whether or not Tara Reade was actually sexually assaulted by Joe Biden. But there’s no denying the double standard when it comes to how so many Democrats and liberals are treating her allegations versus the way they treated those by Christine Blasey Ford (and Julie Swetnick et al.).

It may have something to do with politics. — TheDoctorStrangelove (@StrangeloveThe) May 15, 2020

That’s all it was ever about.