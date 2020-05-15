Joe Biden’s senior adviser Symone D. Sanders has come a long way, baby. At least when it comes to believing women who allege that they are victims of sexual assault:

Well, Tara Reade is accusing Biden while Christine Blasey Ford accused Brett Kavanaugh. What’s the difference between those two me— ohhhhhh.

Textbook.

We’ve said it before, but it bears repeating: We do not know whether or not Tara Reade was actually sexually assaulted by Joe Biden. But there’s no denying the double standard when it comes to how so many Democrats and liberals are treating her allegations versus the way they treated those by Christine Blasey Ford (and Julie Swetnick et al.).

That’s all it was ever about.

