As Twitchy told you last night, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell hosted “A Last Word Special: Joe Biden with Stacey Abrams” live, at the peak viewing hour of 10 p.m. We wondered before it aired if this would be the big moment Biden chose to announce the famously qualified self-taught policy expert Stacey Abrams as his running mate.

Well, here’s what happened, in case you missed it:

We could watch that on a loop forever.

Stacey Abrams might’ve been the only person more disappointed than O’Donnell himself.

RIP us because we’re dead.

