As Twitchy told you last night, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell hosted “A Last Word Special: Joe Biden with Stacey Abrams” live, at the peak viewing hour of 10 p.m. We wondered before it aired if this would be the big moment Biden chose to announce the famously qualified self-taught policy expert Stacey Abrams as his running mate.

Well, here’s what happened, in case you missed it:

Biden took O'Donnell's opening to announce Stacey Abrams as his running mate tonight and absolutely punted it:https://t.co/QScIaQzzdE pic.twitter.com/6BnhU6vAKO — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) May 15, 2020

We could watch that on a loop forever.

Watch her entire demeanor change as he continues to speak. https://t.co/PDkmVMw3tN — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) May 15, 2020

“And for your hard work, you’ll get a years subscription to the Jelly Of The Month Club.” — Tsingtao Virus 😡 (@RantsOutloud) May 15, 2020

Her smile sure did disappear quickly. — chernobyl ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@SDrealtor01) May 15, 2020

Absolutely. The smile on her face just slowly disappears. Hysterical. — DonnaB (@awakenthebaker) May 15, 2020

At first I was like But then I was like pic.twitter.com/5QEpik8QrV — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 15, 2020

Stacey Abrams might’ve been the only person more disappointed than O’Donnell himself.

It seems pretty cruel for Joe Biden to toy with Stacey Abrams like this. But let's face it, this is hardly the worst thing he's ever done to a woman. — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 15, 2020

RIP us because we’re dead.