Donald Trump was in Pennsylvania today, where he disparaged social distancing. Don’t worry if you missed it — Vox’s Aaron Rupar got it on video.

Trump began his remarks in Pennsylvania by disparaging social distancing pic.twitter.com/N8LdXi5icu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 14, 2020

We’re literally shaking right now.

social distancing will never recover from this. https://t.co/SBkw83BC0o — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) May 14, 2020

Shaking our heads, that is. At Aaron Rupar’s shameless misrepresentation of what Donald Trump actually said.

He's literally telling us to kill everyone around us. If he continues, he won't have a base left to vote for him in November — Maltese Pups Mom (@ConcernedKLN) May 14, 2020

He’s literally not, though.

In what way did he disparage it? — Sean Medlock (@Sean_Medlock) May 14, 2020

I, too, am unfamiliar with the definition of disparaging… — Jordan (@JordanLethal) May 14, 2020

"All that social distancing. Look at you people all spread out, six feet. That's pretty impressive. But we like it the old way a little bit better, don't we? And we'll be back to that soon." That's Rupar's definition of "disparaging social distancing." https://t.co/hhMBMHhz55 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 14, 2020

This is bad even for Rupar. He said we like it better the old way and we'll be back to it soon. wtf is wrong with your brain, dude. https://t.co/eL7sVn8mXv — neontaster (@neontaster) May 14, 2020

Aaron’s clearly counting on his followers to just take him at his word and not watch the actual video. Judging by the types of people who take Vox seriously, Rupar’s pretty safe in his assumption.

“The old way was better and we’ll be back to it soon.” Based on @atrupar’s tweet, you’d think Trump challenged attendees to a doorknob licking contest. https://t.co/XN7pFAaEyl — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) May 14, 2020

Not one word of this is “disparaging” to social distancing. He even goes out of his way to brag on the crowd for doing so you disingenuous hack. https://t.co/QTxeSjImmM — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 14, 2020

Not disparaging. He just said he liked it better the old way. I think most would agree with that. Listen to the clip. Quit lying when people can actually hear what was SAID. — Jennifer Hobbs (@JenniferHobbs68) May 14, 2020

i can't believe i'm defending him, but in this instance, he's just commenting on the awkwardness of social distancing. he's not leading anyone to their death. — malcolm beith (@mbeith) May 14, 2020

He didn't. Trump thanked the audience for practicing social distancing, then said we all like it better the old way. Which is… true, surely? Trump does so many terrible things; I really don't get why some journalists keep bashing him on things that are not in fact terrible. https://t.co/MiqNQKavcl — Yascha Mounk (@Yascha_Mounk) May 14, 2020

Because it’s pathological at this point. They literally can’t help themselves.