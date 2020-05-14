In case you missed it, yesterday, AOC thought up this clever tweet and generously decided to share it with her legion of fans:

It should be obvious to anyone with two brain cells to rub together that AOC doesn’t know what the hell she’s talking about. Billionaires pay plenty in taxes already, much more than “a modest %” of what they earn. Moreover, no tax rate percentage would be high enough to pay for the things AOC wants.

Jonah Goldberg was among the many who called AOC out for her economic illiteracy (and general ignorance):

But unlike the many who called out AOC for her economic illiteracy (and general ignorance), though, Goldberg actually got a response from AOC herself:

Hey there, AOC! That’s … a terrible rebuttal to Goldberg’s point. Maybe the worst rebuttal you could’ve come up with, aside from “I KNOW YOU ARE BUT WHAT AM I.”

Not intentionally, at least.

But Goldberg is nothing if not generous, and he’s willing to play along with AOC:

Point to Goldberg. All the points to Goldberg.

It’s the best she’s got.

We look forward to AOC’s continued futile attempts to own Jonah Goldberg while owning only herself.

