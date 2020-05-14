Elizabeth Warren is very, very upset with Jeff Bezos. Why? Because as a soon-to-be trillionaire, he’s still stealing from his employees:

While Jeff Bezos is on track to become the world’s first trillionaire in the middle of a pandemic, Amazon is ending overtime pay for warehouse and delivery workers on the front lines. This is immoral. pic.twitter.com/aeR4bCXVHi — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 14, 2020

Outrageous, right?

Sick — Lisa – Be a Helper (@navgirl63) May 14, 2020

Just sick. Almost as sick as Elizabeth Warren deliberately deceptively framing what Amazon’s actually doing.

Since Warren clearly can’t be counted on to be honest, it’s apparently up to independent conservative journalist Jeryl Bier to set the record straight:

Here's what is actually happening, @EWarren: "Amazon is extending a $2 hourly pay raise for workers through the end of May, company spokesman Timothy Carter told The Hill on Tuesday.

It will also extend double overtime pay in the U.S. and Canada."https://t.co/zajMU5FnKD https://t.co/lB5CpPBd1Q — jerylbier (@JerylBier) May 14, 2020

More:

“These extensions increase our total investment in pay during COVID-19 to nearly $800 million for our hourly employees and partners,” Carter said in a statement. The online retail giant first instituted the hazard pay for warehouse and fulfillment center workers in March. It was set to expire at the end of April before being extended through May 16.

The story is that Amazon is extending double overtime pay and $2/hour extra hazard pay for longer than its original plan, and @ewarren put this as "Amazon is ending overtime pay for warehouse and delivery workers on the front lines. This is immoral."https://t.co/lB5CpPBd1Q — jerylbier (@JerylBier) May 14, 2020

Some Amazon employees don’t think that these measures go far enough, and that’s an argument they can make. But, like AOC and Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren is focused solely on her agenda of demonizing billionaires (or anyone who has more money than she does), so she’ll do whatever it takes to accomplish her goal.