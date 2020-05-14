As Twitchy told you earlier, Elizabeth Warren denounced Jeff Bezos and Amazon as “immoral” for “ending overtime pay for warehouse and delivery workers on the front lines”:

While Jeff Bezos is on track to become the world’s first trillionaire in the middle of a pandemic, Amazon is ending overtime pay for warehouse and delivery workers on the front lines. This is immoral. pic.twitter.com/aeR4bCXVHi — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 14, 2020

What Warren failed to note was that Amazon was actually extending hazard pay through the end of May and expanding double overtime pay in both the U.S. and Canada.

Here's what is actually happening, @EWarren: "Amazon is extending a $2 hourly pay raise for workers through the end of May, company spokesman Timothy Carter told The Hill on Tuesday.

It will also extend double overtime pay in the U.S. and Canada."https://t.co/zajMU5FnKD https://t.co/lB5CpPBd1Q — jerylbier (@JerylBier) May 14, 2020

Just an accidental oversight on her part, we’re sure.

Well anyway, it seems that disgraced ex-Rep. Katie Hill’s reading comprehension is right there with Warren’s, because she tweeted this:

Now, aside from the fact that Hill, like Warren, is misrepresenting Amazon’s actions, can we just talk for a minute about the fact that Katie Hill, of all people, thinks she’s in any position whatsoever to lecture on morality?

BREAKING: Creating a company that employs hundreds of thousands of people, provides a marketplace for tens of millions of people, and keeps supply chains running is deeply immoral. Banging the staff at your Congressional office is good. https://t.co/DiwbmOv0TO — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 14, 2020

