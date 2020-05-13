Now that the list of Obama administration officials who submitted unmasking requests for the person who would be identified as Gen. Michael Flynn is out there, after being declassified yesterday by DNI Richard Grenell, Sen. Rand Paul’s got some questions:

🚨 Wow! I just received some shocking news! Will announce shortly — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 13, 2020

Yesterday I wrote to DNI @RichardGrenell requesting the names of those who were involved in Gen Flynn’s unmasking. Today I received the shocking reply that @JoeBiden and many others knew! What did President Obama know? I am inviting DNI Grenell to testify next week in the Senate pic.twitter.com/IHpGjeVWwM — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 13, 2020

Sen. Rand Paul: "Vice President Biden is guilty of using government to go after a political opponent." pic.twitter.com/LSU5jHgNVG — The Hill (@thehill) May 13, 2020

