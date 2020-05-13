Hillary Clinton can’t believe she has to write this sentence, you guys. But here we are:

So not only does she endorse Joe Biden the man, but she endorses whatever goofy conspiracy theories he puts out there:

And the New York Times article Hillary’s so breathless over not only doesn’t rebut Biden/Clinton’s conspiracy theorizing, but it also leaves crucial context out of Kushner’s remarks.

Unlike Hillary Clinton, Jeryl Bier — no Trump administration apologist by any stretch of the imagination — is not too intellectually lazy or dishonest to look at what Kushner actually said:

So, contra Hillary Clinton, Kushner did not in fact suggest that he’s in any position to change the date of Election Day.

Maybe their excuse is that they don’t want to pass up the chance to have Hillary Clinton help them spread their BS narrative. Hillary’s the queen of BS narratives, after all.

Eh, perhaps we should cut her a little slack here. It’s not like it’s easy to get over the sting of winning the 2016 election but having it stolen out from under you by Donald Trump and the Russians.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

