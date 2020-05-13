As Twitchy told you, Joe Biden’s rapid response director Andrew Bates decided that the best way for the campaign to respond to the revelation that Biden had submitted an unmasking request for the identity of the man who turned out to be Michael Flynn was to attack CBS News’ Catherine Herridge for … reporting on the list.

SCOOP: Catherine Herridge is a partisan, rightwing hack who is a regular conduit for conservative media manipulation ploys because she agrees to publicize things before contacting the target to ask for comment. https://t.co/A7skfQ2bbu — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) May 13, 2020

On its face, Bates’ tweet looks bad enough. But given Joe Biden’s past tweets on the importance of a free press, it’s absolutely damning:

Joe Biden 10 days ago: "attacking the press and attempting to intimidate independent media is a standard part of the authoritarian playbook … efforts to undermine public confidence in the integrity of reporting violate our core values" Biden campaign today: pic.twitter.com/JotBv0Rizq — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) May 13, 2020

Joe Biden's sanctimonious tweets vs. Joe Biden's campaign staff in reality. pic.twitter.com/X4YBhaA2Cq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 13, 2020

Well, well, well.

If he did, it seems safe to assume he didn’t mean any of it.