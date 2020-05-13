White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany held a press briefing today. Naturally, the topic of COVID19 was front and center:

CNN’s Chris Cuomo watched that and couldn’t help but be struck by what McEnany didn’t say:

Well, first of all:

Because CNN refuses to air White House press briefings?

But aside from that, Chris Cuomo may be among the very last people who should be going after McEnany about something like this. Considering he’s, you know, Chris Cuomo. And his own behavior with regard to COVID19 has been less than exemplary.

Inquiring minds wanna know, Chris.

