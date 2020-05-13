As Twitchy told you, Joe Biden’s rapid response director Andrew Bates decided to rapidly respond to Catherine Herridge’s scoop about the Michael Flynn unmasking request list by … attacking Catherine Herridge. Because of course.

Screen shot of Andrew Bates' deleted tweet. pic.twitter.com/QDsT89lx0t — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 13, 2020

Bates’ tweet may have been deleted, but it hasn’t been forgotten. Even CNN’s Jake Tapper called the Biden Campaign out for sliming Herridge:

Gross. Personal attacks on journalists for sharing facts is obnoxious and indecent. @JoeBiden approves this message? https://t.co/G6jVxWuxMF — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 13, 2020

Of course, he couldn’t do it without bringing Donald Trump into the mix:

It’s so obvious it need not be said but I will anyway: not only does the Trump campaign do this regularly, the White House and the president do it as a matter of policy. And they do it so often it’s impossible to respond every time. If you RT my first tweet, RT this second one. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 13, 2020

You almost had it, Jake. But then you had to go there.

I appreciate the fairness here Jake. Honestly and thanks. Hey, curious Martha McSally calling Manu Raju a liberal hack was a 3-day news cycle. So fairness assumes that this will be too? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 13, 2020

Yeah … we wouldn’t hold our breath if we were you.