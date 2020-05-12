Brian Stelter is nothing if not a piece of work. Case in point, his recent complaint on “Reliable Sources” about the right-wing media’s “obsession with the Deep State and these revelations about the Russia Probe.”
Well, the Washington Free Beacon’s David Rutz took a closer look at the right-wing media’s alleged “obsession,” and here’s what he found:
Projection: CNN’s @brianstelter Accuses Conservative Media of ‘Obsession’ With Russia Probe https://t.co/YQnlG2himy pic.twitter.com/5Vact6MPio
— Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) May 12, 2020
Flagging this for you, @BrianStelter.pic.twitter.com/xKyrrfOG0N
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) May 12, 2020
Ooooof.
I…….I have no words.
— Diane Chambers aka MissFae (@dianechambers) May 12, 2020
We’ve got some … but they’re not very polite.
— angrycdn (@angrycdn) May 12, 2020
Lmfaoooooo
— Christopher Ryan (@the_lone_Pilone) May 12, 2020
This is rich.
— Philip Jagoe (@philjagoe) May 12, 2020
What a weasel!!
— Sergio Toscano (@SergioT98148396) May 12, 2020
His harrumphing about a “right wing” media “obsession” is gaslighting in plain sight. pic.twitter.com/pedS6OCiID
— Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) May 12, 2020
But bless his heart for trying.
There is no one in media less intelligent than Brian Stelter. https://t.co/w2i6xIHUvk
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 12, 2020