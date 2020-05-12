Brian Stelter is nothing if not a piece of work. Case in point, his recent complaint on “Reliable Sources” about the right-wing media’s “obsession with the Deep State and these revelations about the Russia Probe.”

Well, the Washington Free Beacon’s David Rutz took a closer look at the right-wing media’s alleged “obsession,” and here’s what he found:

Ooooof.

