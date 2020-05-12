We know Stacey Abrams is really, really gunning for Joe Biden’s VP slot, but geez. You’d think that she’d be a little more subtle about it. At least leave a little bit to the imagination, you know?

Alas, she’s too shameless to go any route other than this one:

Watch:

Good Lord. The woman is insufferable.

“If I truly believed that Joe Biden were capable of sexually assaulting Tara Reade, I would absolutely not be running a campaign to be his vice president despite being a shameless opportunist who’s made it clear that I’ll step on whoever I need to to get to the top.”

Says quite a lot about her, in fact. We’ll give her that.

Basically, yeah.

