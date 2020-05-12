As Twitchy told you, yesterday, CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang asked Donald Trump a question about his claims that the U.S. is besting other countries in terms of COVID19 testing. Trump’s response was a suggestion that she “ask China.”

While his response may not have been great in terms of being directly relevant to the question, Jiang instead pushed back by insinuating that Trump’s response was racist because she is Chinese-American:

Reporter: Why is this a global competition [on testing] to you if every day Americans are still losing their lives… Trump: That’s a question you should ask China. Don’t ask me… R: Sir, why are you saying that to me specifically? T: I’m not saying it specifically to anybody pic.twitter.com/yL0KHxdoeL — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 11, 2020

It wasn’t the first time Trump had given that response to a reporter:

Trump also answered in a similar way a question regarding China from a reporter not of Asian-American descent. President has been critical of China in every press briefing regardless of who asks the question. But when reflexively pushing a narrative, context becomes inconvenient. https://t.co/oL1oHrHPIw — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 11, 2020

In any event, on today’s episode of “The View,” Joy Behar used the exchange with Weijia Jiang as proof that Trump is “a disgusting racist”:

Joy Behar on Trump's "ask China" response to @weijia: "He’s a disgusting racist…And we know it when he goes after China and he goes after a Chinese-American girl…and anybody who still supports this guy needs to look in the mirror and ask themselves if they are racist also." pic.twitter.com/weNCM5hVS0 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 12, 2020

They always do this. Donald Trump says legitimately outrageous things on a regular basis, but so many of his detractors choose instead to focus on a nontroversy and expect us to continue to take their outrage seriously.

It's racist to know where this virus originated and spread. https://t.co/6QPXyqaosW — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 12, 2020

And by the way:

Wasn't she the one that went to a Halloween party painted black? — Rockthehaus (@ohiomanblotter) May 12, 2020

As a matter of fact …

