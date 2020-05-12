New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who’s in absolutely no position of moral authority to lecture the rest of us, nonetheless decided to lecture us on the importance of wearing masks:

Show respect. Wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/YZQy99J1DU — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 12, 2020

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean, for one, isn’t in the mood to get a lecture on “respect” from the likes of Andrew Cuomo:

Show respect for our relatives who died in nursing homes because of your poor leadership. https://t.co/uW0pQ5CNvk — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 12, 2020

That sound you just heard is the sound of all the mics dropping.

Amen, Janice Dean. Amen.