Kayleigh McEnany held a White House press briefing this afternoon. But you’d never know that if you watched CNN:

To be fair, apparently Fox News did not air the press briefing in its entirety.

But at least FNC acknowledged its existence. And it wasn’t FNC that spent months and months bemoaning the lack of a White House press briefing, was it?

Well, priorities. They’re committed to deifying Andrew Cuomo and demonizing Donald Trump, so if this is what helps them accomplish that, so be it.

Those were the days, huh?

Of course he can’t.

