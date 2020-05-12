Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer thinks it’s time to stop playing games and get back to business already:

.@SenSchumer says it’s time to move on from Tara Reade’s sexual assault claim against Biden: "I’ve heard Joe Biden’s explanation, I think it’s sufficient. I think he will be a great candidate … he’ll help us win back the Senate." pic.twitter.com/6V6iA8ZA0W — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 12, 2020

Shorter Schumer: #MeToo is great and we should listen to women and let’s just pretend Tara Reade doesn’t exist because we need to win in November.

Well thats that then. nothing to see here, move along. — S R (@srob2247) May 12, 2020

Did you "move on " from Kavanaugh this quickly?? — Marianne McFee (@MarianneMcFee2) May 12, 2020

No … but, see, the Brett Kavanaugh situation was completely different.

Did Joe Biden sexually assault Tara Reade? We honestly don’t know. But are Democrats circling the wagons in a way they never would if Biden were a Republican? You bet.

Dems have it so good. https://t.co/qBxwfJx2DR — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) May 12, 2020

They certainly do.