Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer thinks it’s time to stop playing games and get back to business already:
.@SenSchumer says it’s time to move on from Tara Reade’s sexual assault claim against Biden:
"I’ve heard Joe Biden’s explanation, I think it’s sufficient. I think he will be a great candidate … he’ll help us win back the Senate." pic.twitter.com/6V6iA8ZA0W
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 12, 2020
Shorter Schumer: #MeToo is great and we should listen to women and let’s just pretend Tara Reade doesn’t exist because we need to win in November.
— Made in USA (@EatItMiami) May 12, 2020
Well thats that then. nothing to see here, move along.
— S R (@srob2247) May 12, 2020
Did you "move on " from Kavanaugh this quickly??
— Marianne McFee (@MarianneMcFee2) May 12, 2020
No … but, see, the Brett Kavanaugh situation was completely different.
Did Joe Biden sexually assault Tara Reade? We honestly don’t know. But are Democrats circling the wagons in a way they never would if Biden were a Republican? You bet.
Dems have it so good. https://t.co/qBxwfJx2DR
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) May 12, 2020
They certainly do.