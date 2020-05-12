Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer thinks it’s time to stop playing games and get back to business already:

Shorter Schumer: #MeToo is great and we should listen to women and let’s just pretend Tara Reade doesn’t exist because we need to win in November.

No … but, see, the Brett Kavanaugh situation was completely different.

Did Joe Biden sexually assault Tara Reade? We honestly don’t know. But are Democrats circling the wagons in a way they never would if Biden were a Republican? You bet.

They certainly do.

