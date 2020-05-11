If only Hillary Clinton were president instead of Donald Trump … this COVID19 thing would be under control and we’d all be so much better off.

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski know:

Show your work, “Morning Joe.”

But Orange Man Bad.

No kidding.

