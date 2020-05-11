If only Hillary Clinton were president instead of Donald Trump … this COVID19 thing would be under control and we’d all be so much better off.

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski know:

Morning Joe on the Coronavirus: “Lives could be saved” if Trump agreed to leave office. “America would be far better off … Senior citizens would be far safer." pic.twitter.com/7kZFdfsgPI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 11, 2020

Show your work, “Morning Joe.”

Tell me @JoeNBC – whose policy was it to place covid-19 patients into nursing homes? — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) May 11, 2020

Trump didn’t force infected seniors back into Nursing Homes. Cuomo did and purposely put the most vulnerable at risk. — Annie Higgins (@Midwood49) May 11, 2020

@Morning_Joe Actually senior citizens would be safer not living in New York under the leadership of @NYGovCuomo — Steve Adams (@SteveAdams54) May 11, 2020

But Orange Man Bad.

penetrating analysis 😂😂😂😂 — Mike Karam (@mwkaram85) May 11, 2020

They must feel like real chumps for giving him all that free publicity and getting him elected. https://t.co/dgaUDezj6a — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 11, 2020

No kidding.