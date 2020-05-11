As you may have heard by now, NBC’s “Meet the Press” and Chuck Todd got busted in a major way for deceptively editing comments by AG Bill Barr:

Very disappointed by the deceptive editing/commentary by @ChuckTodd on @MeetThePress on AG Barr’s CBS interview. Compare the two transcripts below. Not only did the AG make the case in the VERY answer Chuck says he didn’t, he also did so multiple times throughout the interview. pic.twitter.com/PR1ciceMmE — KerriKupecDOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) May 10, 2020

Today on Meet The Press, @chucktodd wildly took context out of an answer AG Bill Barr gave about his decision to drop the case into Gen. Michael Flynn. I cut Todd's segment along with Barr's full answer together. Look at how blatantly dishonest this is. pic.twitter.com/tODOEwL48V — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 10, 2020

You’re correct. Earlier today, we inadvertently and inaccurately cut short a video clip of an interview with AG Barr before offering commentary and analysis. The remaining clip included important remarks from the attorney general that we missed, and we regret the error. — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) May 10, 2020

“Inadvertently.” Right.

Well anyway, Donald Trump has tweeted a few times about MTP and Todd’s attempted deception. This one in particular caught the eye of Real News Hall Monitor Brian Stelter:

@FCC THIS IS A DISGRACE, EVEN WORSE THAN @NBC USUALLY IS, WHICH IS REALLY BAD. SLEEPY EYES MUST BE FIRED! https://t.co/NWy7WTxH8e — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020

Brian Stelter was on it:

This morning the president tweeted at his own @FCC, shared a complaint from a hardcore pro-Trump account, and said Chuck Todd "must be fired." pic.twitter.com/XJvEWlmZnb — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 11, 2020

Really, Brian? Tell us more!

No, seriously. Tell us more. Because you’re leaving out some important context, bro.

Why? — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 11, 2020

What did Chuck Todd do, Brian? https://t.co/oteOlu2gKB — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 11, 2020

Oh. He would, but see, Brian’s got a job to do. Ostensibly his job is journalism, but his true calling is spin and running interference for his fellow perpetrators of media malpractice.

So CNN's media reporter never mentioned Chuck Todd's deceptive edit or blatant lie yesterday. But he analyses Trump's tweet about it. And he screenshots it so his followers can't even follow the thread to see what the story is about. https://t.co/Y3qpeCVmiV — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) May 11, 2020

Brian knows what he’s doing.

Shhhhh he’s just going to skip right over that part. Firefighter or something — Gregg (@greekkid31) May 11, 2020