Media malpractice is a serious problem in this country. And it’s only made worse by the fact that most of the journalists who consider it their job to root out corruption are willfully blind to the corruption in their ranks.

Greg Gutfeld sums it up with this succinct — and undeniably depressing — question:

what happens when the media is broken, and the only entity who won't report on it is the media. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) May 11, 2020

Quite a predicament we’re in, isn’t it?

This. — Emily Vickers Courson ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@EmVick) May 11, 2020

Who watches the Watchers? — Saulus (@vorconrad) May 11, 2020

We can’t say we’re all that impressed with what the media have shown us thus far.