Elon Musk’s Alameda County, California, Tesla factory isn’t supposed to be operational right now due to COVID19 restrictions.
Here’s what Elon Musk thinks about that:
Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020
Welp.
Like I said #ManCrushMonday https://t.co/BwglI84lRh
— Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) May 11, 2020
My boy! https://t.co/jb0oxmW9li
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) May 11, 2020
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
— Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) May 11, 2020
— Crypto Chris 🟧 (@CryptoLoveChris) May 11, 2020
Elon Musk walking through Alameda County pic.twitter.com/OCRJdl6EgM
— Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) May 11, 2020
— Andy Slye (@slye) May 11, 2020
Trending
- CBS News' Weijia Jiang does her damnedest to turn Donald Trump's response to her question into a racist attack (SPOILER: It wasn't) [video]
- Touré, who's 'offended by Black Trump voters,' attempts to shame black conservative Antonia Okafor Cover for 'voting for Trump and claiming to care about Black people'
Stay tuned to see how this plays out!