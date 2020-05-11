Yesterday, CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang promised that she had “a lot of questions” to ask Donald Trump at today’s COVID19 press briefing:
JUST IN: The President will hold a formal press briefing tomorrow for the first time since April 27th.
The topic is “testing”, which great because I have a lot of questions. pic.twitter.com/22aoqT3EjR
— Weijia Jiang (@weijia) May 11, 2020
Here’s what she apparently had in mind:
Reporter: Why is this a global competition [on testing] to you if every day Americans are still losing their lives…
Trump: That’s a question you should ask China. Don’t ask me…
R: Sir, why are you saying that to me specifically?
T: I’m not saying it specifically to anybody pic.twitter.com/yL0KHxdoeL
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 11, 2020
How dare he?!
Once again, @weijia pushes back on @realDonaldTrump’s bullshit + racism.
Weijia, you are on the best reporters in the business. We salute you!
Watch Donald’s meltdown at the #TrumpPressConference. pic.twitter.com/fT158pYoEJ
— Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) May 11, 2020
Why is he saying it to her specifically? Because she, specifically, asked him the question.
Because she’s the one who asked the question 😂
— Willie Stroker (@topsportsexpert) May 11, 2020
She asked.
He answered.
— Gib (@Gibstra) May 11, 2020
Such a gotcha garbage question. “Are you saying that to me?” How about YES! Why? Because you asked. What a ridiculous exchange.
— NYRickGrimes (@grimes_ny) May 11, 2020
Clearly the fact that Donald Trump is annoyed with Weijia Jiang has everything to do with the fact that she’s Chinese-American and nothing to do with her attempt to pull a Jim Acosta.
Did she try to turn this into a race thing? https://t.co/u9Ke0ijOOx
— Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) May 11, 2020
That reporter should have her press pass yanked.
She’s the one who lied about someone calling it the Kung Flu to her. https://t.co/N900lXgrRg
— RBe (@RBPundit) May 11, 2020
To be fair, we don’t have conclusive proof that she lied about the now-infamous alleged “Kung Flu” incident … but almost two months after it supposedly happened, she has yet to reveal which “White House official” racially wounded her.
***
