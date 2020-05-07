Megyn Kelly has just released another clip from her interview with Joe Biden accuser Tara Reade, and this one’s a doozy:
MK EXCLUSIVE: Will Tara Reade go under oath or take a polygraph? pic.twitter.com/aBXohhg14n
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 7, 2020
MK: Would you go under oath
Tara Reade: "Absolutely"
MK: Would you undergo cross examination
Tara Reade: "Absolutely" https://t.co/DQYycJ01YZ
— Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) May 7, 2020
Damn.
Wow
— Jeff (@jeffgoldwing) May 7, 2020
Also worth highlighting:
Reade (a lifelong Dem) says she believes Dr. Ford, would be willing to testify under oath against Biden (including cross examination), and would take a polygraph Biden if does…adding that she’s “not a criminal.” https://t.co/0fhRywpEdp
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 7, 2020
HAHAHAHAHAHA
She believes Blasey-Ford!!
Democrats have no out here. https://t.co/rOqD5QXLTc
— RBe (@RBPundit) May 7, 2020
Wow. Wow. Wow.
Your move @DNC
— Confirmation bias (@NathanDallon) May 7, 2020
***
Related:
‘You and I were there, Joe Biden’: Tara Reade tears into Joe Biden and Biden campaign in new clip from Megyn Kelly interview