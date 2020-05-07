Earlier today, Megyn Kelly teased a “riveting” interview with Joe Biden accuser Tara Reade. She promised “a ton of news coming.”

She’s just released her first clip:

MK EXCLUSIVE: #TaraReade responds to #JoeBiden; calls for him to drop out pic.twitter.com/jxHAUYaWVU — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 7, 2020

Wow.

Reade: "Being called a Russian agent … I got a death threat from that because they thought I was being a traitor to America. These are serious things. And his campaign is taking this position that they want all women to be able to speak safely. I have not experienced that." https://t.co/pcJfBTliw9 — Akela Lacy (@akela_lacy) May 7, 2020

Tara Reade to Megyn Kelly: “I want to say, you and I were there, Joe Biden. Please step forward and be held accountable. You should not be running on character for the president of the United States.” https://t.co/l3IfUBsIls — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) May 7, 2020

And there’s still more where that came from.

Notably:

Matt Lewis, Guy Benson & Krystal Ball are the only verified journalists who have retweeted this clip. https://t.co/IQUCtJnXfU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 7, 2020

Don’t expect MSM firefighters to trip all over each other in a mad rush to spread that clip around.

***