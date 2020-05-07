It’s worth reiterating that we generally don’t like to build posts around randos, because we generally don’t like to build posts around randos.

But sometimes we can’t help ourselves.

Meet Sandy Knauer, who, as far as we can tell, is a real person. According to her Twitter bio, she’s a “writer, artist, activist. Democrat, Hillary supporter.” And she’s apparently OK with being raped by certain presidential candidates:

Joe Biden could rape ME in the middle of Fifth Avenue and I would still vote for him before I would vote for Trump or Sanders. #ForReal #StopTheStupid # — Sandy Knauer (@sandyknauer) May 2, 2020

Good news for Joe Biden … we guess?

I mean this with all sincerity and love. Something is wrong. You need to seek help. Im saying this publicly in case anyone else is thinking the same thing. We have political disagreements, that is clear. But what you are saying and how you are saying it are harmful. — Robert Klahn🌹 (@BoxtyKlahn) May 5, 2020

What I am saying is intelligent, rational, and honest. Your inability to understand it is pathetic. — Sandy Knauer (@sandyknauer) May 6, 2020

Welp.

This one is going on the internet’s refrigerator. pic.twitter.com/PkKbSYLpjx — Bush/Trump are both equally terrible (@IamJWilliams95) May 5, 2020

We’re still willing to allow for the possibility that this is just an elaborate troll by a deranged performance artist, because, well, we would sincerely hope that nobody actually thinks like this. But we’ve been on Twitter — and the internet — long enough to know that there are some seriously messed-up people in this world.